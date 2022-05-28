Webb Simpson shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 3 over for the round.