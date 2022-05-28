Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Hovland chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland's tee shot went 268 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hovland had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.