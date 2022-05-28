  • Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 2 at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.