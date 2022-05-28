Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's tee shot went 155 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.