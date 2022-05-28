Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Troy Merritt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.