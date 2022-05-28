Tony Finau shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Finau chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Finau's tee shot went 260 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Finau's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.