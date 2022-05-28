Tommy Fleetwood shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Fleetwood had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Fleetwood suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fleetwood at 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fleetwood at 2 over for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.