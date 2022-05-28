Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gooch's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.