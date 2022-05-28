Sungjae Im comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Im finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Sungjae Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Im had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.