Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz an even-par round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Sebastián Muñoz's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.