Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 635-yard par-5 11th. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.