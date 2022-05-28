Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 2nd at 9 under with Brendon Todd; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stallings's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.