Sam Burns shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Burns chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burns's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 10th, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.