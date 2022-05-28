Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Sahith Theegala had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.