Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 38th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Palmer got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Palmer hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Palmer's 110 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.