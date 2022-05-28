  • Russell Knox shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Russell Knox makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

