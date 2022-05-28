Russell Knox shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Knox chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.