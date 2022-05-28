Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Sabbatini tee shot went 271 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.