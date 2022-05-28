Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler had a fantastic chip-in on the 247-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 262 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.