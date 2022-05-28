Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a double bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.