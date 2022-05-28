Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Reed hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reed at 1 over for the round.