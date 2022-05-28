Pat Perez shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Pat Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Perez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Perez's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.