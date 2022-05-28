Nick Taylor shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 38th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 127 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.