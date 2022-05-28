  • Mito Pereira comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Highlights

    In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Mito Pereira makes a 49-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.