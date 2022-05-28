Mito Pereira comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Pereira finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Mito Pereira had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Pereira's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 2 under for the round.