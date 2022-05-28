Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thompson's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.