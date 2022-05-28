Max McGreevy shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max McGreevy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, McGreevy chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McGreevy at 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put McGreevy at 3 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 over for the round.