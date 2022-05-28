Max Homa shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Homa got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Homa's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 3 over for the round.