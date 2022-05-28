Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwab's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Schwab chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Schwab at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Schwab had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.