Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith's tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.