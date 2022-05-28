Matt Jones shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.