Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.