Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mark Hubbard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day in 64th at 3 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's tee shot went 184 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.