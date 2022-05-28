Luke Donald putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Luke Donald hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 38th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Luke Donald chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Donald had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Donald's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.