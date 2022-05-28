Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herbert had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Herbert suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Herbert's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Herbert hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Herbert had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.