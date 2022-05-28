Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Glover had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Glover got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Glover to even for the round.