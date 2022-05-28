Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Hodges hit his 223 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hodges's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.