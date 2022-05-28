Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kitayama's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama's his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.