Kevin Na putts well in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Kevin Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Na chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Na at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Na's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.