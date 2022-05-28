Jordan Spieth finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to even for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Spieth hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.