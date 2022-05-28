John Huh shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Huh hit his 241 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Huh's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.