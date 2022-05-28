Joel Dahmen finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 192-yard par-3 16th. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.