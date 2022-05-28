Jason putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day in 69th at 6 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Jason Kokrak chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.