  • Jason putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.