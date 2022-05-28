Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Poulter's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Poulter's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poulter had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Poulter's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.