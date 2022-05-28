Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 66th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 5 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.