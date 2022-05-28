Harold Varner III posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day in 4th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; and Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.