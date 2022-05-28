-
Harold Varner III posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III holes out from bunker for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his day in 4th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; and Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Harold Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
