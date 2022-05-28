Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo's tee shot went 258 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.