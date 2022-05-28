Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Frittelli got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.