Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 145 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.