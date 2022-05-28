Davis Riley shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Riley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.