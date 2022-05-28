-
Davis Riley shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley nearly spins wedge in the hole for eagle at Charles Schwab
In the third round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 9th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Riley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 1 under for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.
