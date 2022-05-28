David Lipsky shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Lipsky had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.