7-over 77 by Danny Lee in third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Danny Lee hit 4 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day in 65th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 4 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 7 over for the round.