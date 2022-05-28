Daniel Berger shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Daniel Berger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Scottie Scheffler is in 1st at 11 under; Scott Stallings and Brendon Todd are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harold Varner III is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Berger's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Berger hit his 81 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 13th green, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 under for the round.